The shares of Panacea Biotec were locked in the upper circuit of 20 percent on both the bourses after it announced an agreement to manufacture 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine for the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Delhi-based Panacea Biotec has signed an agreement with Russia's sovereign wealth fund to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine in India, the company said in an exchange filing.

"Panacea Biotec will produce Sputnik V in its internationally accredited facilities, complying to strict GMP (good manufacturing practices) standards and prequalified by the WHO (World Health Organization)," Rajesh Jain, Managing Director, said.

Sputnik V is Russia's COVID-19 vaccine candidate with an efficacy of 91.6 percent. It is developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in collaboration with RDIF.

RDIF is also in partnership with Dr Reddy's Labs. According to the partnership terms, the latter will conduct clinical trials in India and distribute the vaccine post-authorisation. RDIF has signed manufacturing agreements with Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Stelis Biotech, and Virchow Biotech. These companies will manufacture 750 million doses of vaccine.

Though the vaccine has not been cleared for emergency usage in India yet, according to reports, it will be confirmed soon. Last week, India's subject expert committee denied Dr Reddy's application for EUA and asked for more data on the vaccine suitability.

Panacea is the first experienced vaccine-maker in India with whom RDIF has a manufacturing agreement.

On NSE, at the time of writing, the stock was trading at Rs 221 with some 3,74,346 buy orders pending with no seller for the stock.