  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Panacea Biotec shares locked in 5% upper circuit on launch of Sputnik V production in India

Updated : May 25, 2021 12:44:25 IST

Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure on April 12, 2021.
As announced in April, RDIF and Panacea have agreed to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V.
Published : May 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Maha to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Rajesh Tope

Maha to get 60,000 vials of medicine for mucormycosis from June 1: Rajesh Tope

India reports 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 41 days; active cases fall by 1.34 lakh

India reports 1,96,427 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in 41 days; active cases fall by 1.34 lakh

Maharashtra may ease COVID-19 curbs in some districts after June 1: Minister

Maharashtra may ease COVID-19 curbs in some districts after June 1: Minister

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement