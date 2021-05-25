Panacea Biotec shares locked in 5% upper circuit on launch of Sputnik V production in India

Shares of Panacea Biotec were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 406.10 on the BSE after the company along with Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), announced the launch of production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 in India.

“The first batch produced at the company’s facilities at Baddi will be shipped to the Gamaleya Center for quality control. Full-scale production of the vaccine is due to start this summer. Company’s facilities comply with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards and are prequalified by World Health Organization (WHO),” Panacea Biotec said in a press release.

Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure on April 12, 2021, and inoculation against coronavirus with the Russian vaccine started on May 14. As announced in April, RDIF and Panacea have agreed to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V.

“Launch of production in India in partnership with Panacea Biotec marks an important step for helping the country fight the pandemic. Production of Sputnik V supports efforts of India’s authorities to leave behind the acute phase of coronavirus as soon as possible while the vaccine will also be exported at a later stage to help prevent the spread of the virus in other countries around the world,” said Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the RDIF post the announcement.

Panacea Biotec is an innovation-led biopharmaceutical group that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines primarily, focusing on Vaccines, Diabetes, Transplant, Gastroenterology, and Oncology.

To date, Sputnik V has been registered in 66 countries globally with a total population of over 3.2 billion people. The efficacy of Sputnik V is 97.6 percent based on the analysis of data on coronavirus infection rate among those in Russia vaccinated with both components of Sputnik V from December 5, 2020, to March 31, 2021.