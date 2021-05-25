Panacea Biotec shares locked in 5% upper circuit on launch of Sputnik V production in India Updated : May 25, 2021 12:44:25 IST Sputnik V was registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure on April 12, 2021. As announced in April, RDIF and Panacea have agreed to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V. Published : May 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply