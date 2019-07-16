Pakistan reopens airspace for civilian traffic 140 days after Balakot airstrike
Updated : July 16, 2019 08:46 AM IST
Pakistan had fully closed its airspace on February 26 after the Indian Air Force (IAF) struck a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist training camp in Balakot in retaliation to the Pulwama attack on February 14.
Air India had lost Rs 491 crore till July 2 due to the closure of the Pakistan airspace.
IndiGo was unable to start direct flights from Delhi to Istanbul due to the closure of the Pakistan airspace.
