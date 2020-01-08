Market
Paint shares fall by up to 3% in early deals as oil prices jump
Updated : January 08, 2020 10:28 AM IST
Oil prices surged 4 percent after Iran fired missiles at an Iraqi airbase that hosts US military forces.
Gold also rose to its six-years high as investors shifted to safe havens post the strike.
Kansai Nerolac Paints ltd shares fell over 2.5 percent to the day's low of Rs 495.55.
