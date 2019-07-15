This stock surged from Rs 580 to Rs 20,600 in 10 years. Should you still buy?

Page Industries has delivered massive returns to investors in the last 10 years. The stock rose from Rs 580 in July 2009 to Rs 20,600 in 2019, up over 3,450 percent as of date.

The stock, which hit its 52-week high of Rs 36,335 on August 28, 2018, gave a return of about 66 times from the IPO price of Rs 300 in 2007. To put that into perspective, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock in July 2009 would have given a return of Rs 35.5 lakh today.

Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc. (USA) and Speedo International Limited (UK).

The company’s net profit fell 20 percent YoY to Rs 394 crore due to weak demand, high base, and intensifying competition in the March quarter (Q4FY19) earnings. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) margin too declined by 440 basis points (bps) YoY to 19.7 percent.

Management attributed the fall in revenue growth and muted Q4 to a slowdown in consumption demand. The near term demand has also remained subdued. Competition in the premium innerwear segment from Van Heusen and US Polo was also a threat to Jockey. However, management believes that the premium innerwear segment has enough room to accommodate 3 players and the scale at which competition operates is very low when compared to that of Jockey.

The company expects to get back to its 10 percent volume growth sometime soon and is confident of growing at 20 percent in the future. It expects Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margins to be 21-22 percent.

Page Industries has extended Jockey from innerwear segment to athleisure and Kids segments which will provide more legs to growth. Although competition in the premium comfort innerwear is increasing, Page retains its pole position led by strength in brand, distribution, range and styling, and strong manufacturing base, Prabhudad Lilladher said in a report.

"The company looks to double its capacity in the next 3-4 years with new plants coming up in Mysore and Anantpur. It has started outsourcing 3 years back which has now reached 27% of total and this may increase going forward as products like athleisure are having higher growth," the brokerage said.

Although near term looks challenging given rising competition from Van Heusen, US Polo, and other emerging brands, long term prospects look encouraging led by rising consumer upgradation and Premiumisation in India, it added.