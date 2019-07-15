cnbctv-18 budget 2019
This stock surged from Rs 580 to Rs 20,600 in 10 years. Should you still buy?

Updated : July 15, 2019 02:27 PM IST

Page Industries has delivered massive returns to investors in the last 10 years.
An investment of Rs 1 lakh in the stock in July 2009 would have given a return of Rs 35.5 lakh today.
Page Industries is the exclusive licensee of Jockey International Inc. (USA) and Speedo International Limited (UK).
