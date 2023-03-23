English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsPage Industries shares see profit booking after hitting a one month high

Page Industries shares see profit booking after hitting a one-month high

Page Industries shares see profit booking after hitting a one-month high
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 23, 2023 3:16:59 PM IST (Published)

Shares are declining today after gaining for four straight sessions.

Page Industries Ltd’s shares fell 3 percent in intraday trade on Thursday to hit a low of Rs 37,400. The stock declined after gaining for four successive trading sessions.

Recommended Articles

View All
Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands

Centre Vs Supreme Court Collegium | Where the debate over judges' appointment in India stands

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play

Why do more Thursdays feel like Fridays? There is a mindset change at play

Mar 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more

New capital gain rules from April 1 — Cap on house sale, tax hike on market-linked debentures and more

Mar 23, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey

Tax Talks: GST 2.0 — road to the new goals is long but need to be careful in the journey

Mar 23, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Shares of the textiles manufacturing and supplying company witnessed profit booking in the ongoing session after hitting a one-month high on Wednesday.


The stock has declined 9.5 percent over the last 12 months, and is currently trading nearly 30 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 54,262.3. The stock made a 52-week low of Rs 35,600.

Last week, brokerage firm Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Page Industries with an overweight rating along with a target price of Rs 44,500 per share.

This target indicates a potential upside of 18.7 percent from the stock’s current trading price. The brokerage expects Page Industries’ shares to reach this mark over the following 30 days.

In the December quarter, Page Industries witnessed a 29 percent year-on-year fall in net profit at Rs 123.7 crore compared to Rs 174.6 crore in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, the figure declined 24 percent from Rs 162 crore in the September quarter.

The Jockey retailer in India saw earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margins falling to 15.8 percent in Q3FY23 from 21.1 percent YoY and 19 percent in the preceding quarter, mainly due to lower absorption, advertising and manpower costs.

Shares of Page Industries are trading 2.9 percent lower at Rs 37,480.25.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Previous Article

Options Trades: 'Do Not Exercise' facility to be discontinued from March expiry

Next Article

Tilaknagar Industries makes part-payment of debt to EARC, outstanding loans down to Rs 201 crore

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X