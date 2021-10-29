Oyo writes to Sebi refuting Zostel's allegations on IPO

Hospitality firm Oyo has sent a letter to market regulator Sebi refuting allegations by Zostel, sources told CNBC-TV18. Zostel had written a letter to Sebi on October 11 claiming that Oyo's IPO is "non-maintainable" as Oyo's "capital structure is not final".

The company has accused Zostel of trying to adversely impact its IPO, and added that the term sheet with Zostel was "mutually terminated" due to "non-completion of the due diligence process and transaction structuring raised by Zostel."

Oyo also added that there was no restriction imposed on changing shareholding pattern by the Award or by Delhi High Court Further, and said that no stay has been granted by Delhi High Court on the proposed IPO. Zostel is still to respond to CNBC-TV18's queries.

Zostel had claimed that Oyo's DRHP is "illegal" since it is in contravention of Sebi (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018"

Reg 5(2) of SEBI ICDR regulations prohibits an IPO if any entity/person has rights that entitle them to receive shares of the issuer. Zostel claims it is due to 7 percent shares in Oyo based on a term sheet between the two parties that was held as 'binding' by an arbitral tribunal in March this year. Oyo, however, has maintained that the arbitral award has not issued Zostel or any of its shareholders any shares in Oyo.

In the letter to Sebi, Zostel had said that "the IPO is non-maintainable as Oravel’s capital structure is not final", and that the "DRHP is replete with material omissions and blatant misstatements, intended to mislead the public into investing into Oravel’s shares without an appreciation of the risks involved."

Zostel had earlier taken the matter to the Delhi High Court, which has adjourned the case to October 21. Zostel had moved the Delhi High Court late last month seeking to restrain Oyo from 'altering its shareholding pattern, including through an IPO' since it claims that an arbitral award it won in March this year grants Zostel's shareholders 7 percent shares of Oyo.

Oyo on October 1 filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with Sebi for raising Rs 8,430 crore through an IPO. In the DRHP, Oyo said "an adverse outcome in legal proceedings involving Zostel may materially and adversely affect our business, reputation, prospects, results of operation and financial condition," and has gone on to say that the "arbitrator did not pass any directions for issuance of shares of the Company to the Claimants (Zostel)."

Oyo, in a blog post on September 28, had accused Zostel of "forum hunting".

"Without considering the grounds of challenge by OYO of the Award, the Award in itself has not issued Zostel or any of its shareholders any shares in OYO. The only relief, apart from costs, which has been granted to Zostel, is to initiate “appropriate proceedings” to execute Definitive Agreements and seek specific performance of the Term Sheet. As such, till the time that parties do not come to an agreement on the terms of the Definitive Agreements and the same are not executed, no right whatsoever arises in favour of any party for any type of shares to be issued in OYO," the company said in the blog post.