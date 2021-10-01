OYO Rooms files papers with SEBI for Rs 8,430-crore IPO 

Hospitality firm OYO Rooms has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator SEBI to raise Rs 8,430 crore by floating an initial public offering (IPO). The IPO by Oravel Stays - the parent company of OYO Hotels & Homes - will comprise fresh issuance of shares worth Rs 7,000 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 1,430 crore.

Existing shareholders SVF India Holdings, A1 Holdings, China Lodging Holdings and Global Ivy Ventures will offer shares with a face value of Rs one under the OFS portion.

SoftBank-backed Oyo became the first hospitality company in India to seek a market listing since 2019.