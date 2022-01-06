Overall weakness weighs on cement stocks; here's what CLSA says

Foreign brokerage firm CLSA expects CY22 as a year of resilient demand and stable profitability for the cement sector.

“While rural was the key demand driver in the past couple of years, urban housing and infrastructure are likely to pick up the pace. Project announcements around upcoming state elections and the Union Budget could be a key catalyst,” said CLSA.

Even as price hikes might be modest, the worst of fuel cost inflation is likely behind, the brokerage firm believes.

CLSA is of the view that the risk-reward ratio is balanced for most stocks. UltraTech Cement and ACC are the brokerage firm’s preferred picks. It has revised EBITDA forecasts and target prices across companies.

The brokerage firm has upgraded its rating on its top pick, UltraTech Cement shares, to ‘buy’ from ‘outperform’.

Organic capacity additions provide visibility on growth and improvement in returns, and post the ongoing expansion, the brokerage firm believes UltraTech Cement has adequate resources to add capacity organically.

Meanwhile, the brokerage firm said that the newsflow on commissioning of Ametha expansion is likely to drive re-rating for ACC while maintaining its ‘buy’ rating on the company’s stock. However, the near-term outlook is uncertain due to weak demand and increased competition in the east/south markets. That said, CLSA believes valuations remain attractive at a 25 percent discount to peers.

Besides UltraTech Cement, CLSA has upgraded its rating on shares of Shree Cement to ‘outperform’ from ‘underperform’ considering the stock’s underperformance.

Despite the bullish commentary by CLSA, several cement stocks were in the red considering the market mayhem. Shree Cement, UltraTech Cement, Ambuja Cements, Ramco Cements, Dalmia Bharat were down nearly 1 percent on BSE. ACC shares managed to stay above the flatline, up 0.6 percent.