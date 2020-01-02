#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Over Rs 30,000 crore worth of IPOs likely in 2020; SBI Cards, UTI AMC among key names

Updated : January 02, 2020 12:43 PM IST

As per the Prime Database (as of December 20, 2019), the size of IPOs which already received SEBI approval or awaiting nod could be more than Rs 30,000-35,000 crore.
Only 17 companies launched their IPOs in 2019.
Over Rs 30,000 crore worth of IPOs likely in 2020; SBI Cards, UTI AMC among key names
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

India again tops global list of most number of babies born on New Year's Day

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

Rupee opens marginally weaker at 71.25/$1

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

GST collection at Rs 1.03 lakh crore in November; import revenue drop worries govt

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV