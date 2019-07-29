Over 400 stocks in S&P BSE500 index eroded investor wealth in July; 11 stocks tanked over 25%
Updated : July 29, 2019 12:50 PM IST
The BSE500 index has fallen 5.6 percent in July as compared to a 4.5 percent fall in Sensex.
Over 400 stocks in the BSE500 index delivered negative returns in July amid continued selling by foreign investors, poor first-quarter results and consumer demand slowdown.
Eleven of these stocks plunged over 25 percent in the month of July.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more