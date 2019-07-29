Over 400 stocks in S&P BSE500 index eroded investor wealth in July; 11 stocks tanked over 25%

Over 400 stocks in the S&P BSE500 index delivered negative returns in July, on the back of a selloff by overseas investors amid poor first-quarter results and slowdown in consumer demand.

Overseas investors have pulled out a net Rs 3,758 crore from the Indian capital markets in July on account of multiple headwinds, including the surcharge on FPIs. As per the latest depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled out a net sum of Rs 14,382.59 from equities during July 1-26, but invested Rs 10,624.15 crore in the debt segment, taking the total net outflow to Rs 3,758.44 crore.

The S&P BSE500 index has fallen 5.6 percent in July as compared to a 4.5 percent fall in Sensex.

Eleven of these stocks plunged over 25 percent in the month of July. These include Jet Airways, Tejas Networks, Magma Fincorp, Shankara Building Products, HEG, CG Power, Bajaj Electricals, RBL Bank, Tata Elxsi, and Future Consumer.

Jet Airways shares tanked the most, down 43 percent so far this month. The debt-laden airline has been under pressure since its operations closed in April 2019. The airline has liabilities over Rs 36,000 crore. So far in 2019, the stock has fallen over 86 percent.

Tejas Networks is second on the list, with shares falling 41 percent in July. It reported an 87 percent slump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 6 crore in June quarter (Q1FY20) on the back of weak revenue growth due to deferment of spending on government projects. The company had registered a profit of Rs 45 crore in the year-ago period.

Other losers include Magma Fincorp, which declined 39 percent; Sadbhav Engineering lost 32.6 percent; Shankara Building Products fell 29.5 percent; HEG was down 29.2 percent and CG Power tumbled 29 percent.

In Q1, Sadbhav Engineering is expected to report a net profit of Rs 44 crore down 30.6 percent year-on-year while sales are likely to decrease by 11.3 percent YoY to Rs 808.4 crore, according to Kotak.

Shankara Building also declined in July on concerns of weak earnings. For the March 2019 quarter, the company had posted 93 percent year on year (YoY) drop in its net profit at Rs 1.6 crore, due to lower revenue and higher operating costs.

Among other losers, Bajaj Electricals and RBL Bank tanked 28.5 percent each, Tata Elxsi fell 27 percent and Future Consumer slipped 26.4 percent.

Meanwhile, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, Adani Power, Zee, SpiceJet, Phillips Carbon Reliance Communications, Dish TV, and Asian Paints gained in the range of 11-40 percent in an otherwise weak market.

Going ahead, experts feel trend reversal in the index is not going to be easy as disappointment from the earnings has spread over the index majors also. However, markets may see some intermediate rebound due to recovery in oversold counters and selective buying in the index heavyweights, they added.

"Stocks would continue to react to the earnings and likely to see erratic swings across the board. Select private banks, financials and infra stocks should be preferred over others for long trades while metals, realty and IT may continue to trade mixed," Ajit Mishra, Vice President - Research at Religare Broking said in a report.