Outperforming Stocks: August and gains go hand in hand for these 12 Nifty 500 names

The month of August has historically turned out be positive one for many Nifty 500 names, including two Adani group stocks, Tata Group entities like Trent and some PSUs as well. CNBC-TV18 has zeroed in on 12 such Nifty 500 constituents that have consistently delivered positive returns in the month of August.

Here are the filters we have applied to these 12 names:

Market Capitalisation of Rs 25,000 crore and above

Positive Returns in the month of August over the last five years

Stocks like Tech Mahindra, REC, Titan, PI Industries are also a part of this list.

Here's a look at these 12 names individually:

The Adani Group company tops the list with an average return of 26 percent in the month of August over the last five years. This is also due to an overwhelming 77 percent surge it saw during August of 2021. That was the period when all Adani Group stocks were shooting through the roof. The stock is recovering from its Hindenburg lows after GQG Partners increased its stake in the company in July. Excluding the 2021 returns, the average return for the stock comes up to around 14 percent.

The flagship company of the Adani Group is also in the ranks, gaining 20.5 percent on an average over the last five Augusts. The stock also saw a similar surge as Adani Transmission in the year 2020. The stock is now up nearly 2.5 times from its Hindenburg lows of nearly 1,000 but still substantially below its peak.

This Tata Group retail player is the surprise entrant in this list, having gained nearly 13.5 percent on an average in August over the last five years. What makes this better is that it has had double-digit returns in four out of the last five Augusts. The stock also recently made a 52-week high, but corrected to a certain extent post that due to a potential rise in competition. Reliance Retail has opened Yousta, where all products are priced below Rs 999. The news triggered a sharp correction in peers like Trent and Shoppers Stop. In fact, the stock has given positive returns in the month of August since 2015.

Tech Mahindra had the worst results among its peers for the June quarter. But the stock has done well in August. Hopes from the new CEO Mohit Joshi are keeping the stock price afloat. Despite the earnings drag, the stock is still up 18 percent this year and has gained 9 percent on average over the last five years in August. This stock has also given positive returns every August since 2017.

The pipe manufacturer makes it to the list this high up courtesy the 30 percent surge it has seen this August so far. On an average, the stock has gained 8.7 percent over the last five years in August. "Supreme Industries is a commodity play and the way the prices had gone up, there was a question of profit booking and that is what is happening. Volumes for the company have grown by 36 percent and all that but is that growth maintainable on quarter on quarter basis, I have my doubts. So I would not like the buy the stock at this stage," Sudip Bandopadhyay of IndiTrade Capital said.

This one is no surprise as it has been a consistent wealth creator. Its average five-year returns in August is 8.4 percent. Shares have had positive annual returns every year since they listed in 2017. The stock is up 31 percent so far in 2023 as well and has rewarded its shareholders with a bonus issue this time.

The wires and cables manufacturer listed in May of 2019 and since then, it has had positive returns every August. The stock has had a memorable 2023 so far with shares rising as much as 90 percent and also crossing the Rs 5,000 mark. Its five-year returns on an average in August are at 8.13 percent.

The specialty chemicals manufacturer has had a forgettable 2023 courtesy multiple headwinds to its business, but the month of August has come to its rescue yet again. The stock is up 6.5 percent so far this month and it is courtesy this move that the stock has turned positive for the year. The stock, on an average, has gained 7.6 percent in August over the last five years. The stock has also delivered positive returns in August every year since 2016.

Another stock that has doubled this year is this state-run entity. REC's shares have doubled in 2023 for the first time since their listing year of 2009. Including this August, where the stock has risen 18 percent, the other four have also yielded appreciable returns for shareholders, resulting in a five-year average gain of 7.56 percent.

Another specialty chemicals company just makes it to the list as it is up only 0.6 percent for the month of August this year, but has managed to deliver substantial returns over the last four years in August. Average returns are 7 percent over the last five years. The stock is also up 6.3 percent so far in 2023.

The stock has been in the news recently post its acquisition of CaratLane. Shares also hit a record high this year, crossing the Rs 3,000 mark. The stock has gained 20 percent so far this year and its last five Augusts have yielded an average return of 7 percent as well.