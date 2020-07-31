Earnings Outperforming key indices! Why Nifty IT surged over 20% in July Updated : July 31, 2020 03:48 PM IST The Nifty IT index surged as much as 22 percent this month as compared to a 6 percent rise in benchmark Nifty. The companies exceeded Street expectations, delivering robust results in terms of revenue, margins, deal wins and guidance for FY21. Motilal Oswal has further increased its allocations to the IT sector in the model portfolio and added 100 bps to Infosys, and introduced Wipro. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply