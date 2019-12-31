#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Sensex down 100 points, Nifty around 12,230
World stocks slip as rally pauses, dollar eases
Oil prices hit 3-month high on upbeat data, Middle East tension
Rupee opens higher at 71.26 per dollar
Home Market Stocks
Market

Outlook 2020: Top 5 sectors Religare Broking is bullish on for next year

Updated : December 31, 2019 11:40 AM IST

In 2020, Religare expects the scenario to improve citing recent developments on the global front.
The steps taken by the government and the RBI would also start reflecting results in the coming quarters, it said.
Outlook 2020: Top 5 sectors Religare Broking is bullish on for next year
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

WhatsApp will stop working in these smartphones from January 1

WhatsApp will stop working in these smartphones from January 1

Jesuit priest with ties to Mother Teresa abused boy 1,000 times around world

Jesuit priest with ties to Mother Teresa abused boy 1,000 times around world

Govt to focus on GST rejig after budget on February 1, says report

Govt to focus on GST rejig after budget on February 1, says report

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV