Out of 570 IPOs in last 5 years, only 5 have delivered over 100% gains on the day of listing
Updated : October 15, 2019 03:31 PM IST
Before IRCTC, there are 5 stellar examples of IPOs that have risen over 100 percent on the day of listing. In fact, out of 570 IPOs in last 5 years, only 5 saw such gains.
These 5 IPOs are IRCTC, Atron Paper, Avenue Supermarts, Salasar Techno Engineering and Fineotex Chemicals.
Out of these 5, only Avenue Supermarts continues to be the ‘quality’ stock which has escalated 186.28 percent since its listing day.
