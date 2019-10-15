Market

Out of 570 IPOs in last 5 years, only 5 have delivered over 100% gains on the day of listing

Before IRCTC, there are 5 stellar examples of IPOs that have risen over 100 percent on the day of listing. In fact, out of 570 IPOs in last 5 years, only 5 saw such gains.

These 5 IPOs are IRCTC, Atron Paper, Avenue Supermarts, Salasar Techno Engineering and Fineotex Chemicals.