Out of 42 sectoral indices, 10 sectors tanked in double-digit numbers, 4 gained in the last one month

Out of 42 sectoral indices in the BSE and the NSE, as many as 38 delivered negative returns and only four saw gains in the last one month. In fact, 10 sectors saw double-digit value reduction while the remaining 28 sectoral indices reported single-digit loss.

The maximum losses were seen in Nifty PSU banks, Nifty PSE, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, Nifty CPSE, BSE Healthcare, BSE Auto, BSE Metal, BSE Oil & Gas, BSE CD & Services and BSE Energy.

Four sectoral indices that delivered positive returns are BSE Manufacturing, BSE Infrastructure, Nifty Media and Nifty Infrastructure.

The maximum value erosion took place in Nifty CPSE i.e. 15 percent. The Nifty50 index comprises 62.59 percent energy stocks and 19 percent metal stocks.

CPSE ETF includes 11 companies -- ONGC, NTPC, Coal India, IOC, Rural Electrification Corp, Power Finance Corp, Bharat Electronics, Oil India, NBCC India, NLC India, and SJVN.

The Union Budget proposed to include CPSE ETFs in the equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) category under the Section 80C tax deduction basket, making it an attractive investment tool. However, this doesn’t seem to work as the Nifty CPSE index is down 15 percent this month.

Meanwhile, the maximum gains this month was seen in BSE Manufacturing index. This S&P BSE index comprises stocks like L&T, Reliance Industries, ITC, BPCL, HPCL, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, M&M and Titan.