Market
Out of 42 sectoral indices, 10 sectors tanked in double-digit numbers, 4 gained in the last one month
Updated : July 29, 2019 03:18 PM IST
Maximum losses were seen in Nifty PSU banks, Nifty PSE, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal, Nifty CPSE, BSE Healthcare, BSE Auto, BSE Metal, BSE Oil & Gas, BSE CD & Services and BSE Energy.
Positive returns were delivered by four sectoral indices namely BSE Manufacturing, BSE Infrastructure, Nifty Media and Nifty Infrastructure.
