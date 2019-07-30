Market
Out of 11 Nifty sectoral indices, 10 delivered bad returns in the last one month
Updated : July 30, 2019 02:56 PM IST
Nifty Media was the only sectoral index that saw positive gains this month while others succumbed to the poor stock market conditions.
Among 10 declining sectors, three indices — Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank — slipped in double-digit numbers.
Sensex slipped 4.33 percent and Nifty fell 5.08 percent in the last one month.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more