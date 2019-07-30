Market

Out of 11 Nifty sectoral indices, 10 delivered bad returns in the last one month

Updated : July 30, 2019 02:56 PM IST

Nifty Media was the only sectoral index that saw positive gains this month while others succumbed to the poor stock market conditions.

Among 10 declining sectors, three indices — Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal and Nifty PSU Bank — slipped in double-digit numbers.