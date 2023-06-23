Orchid Pharma launches QIP to raise funds - Floor price fixed at Rs 425

Sources have also told CNBC-TV18 that the indicative issue price is likely to be Rs 403.93 per share, which will be a 10.6 percent discount to the stock's closing price on Thursday.

Drugmaker Orchid Pharma Ltd. launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue on Thursday night in order to raise funds. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the base size for the issue is approximately Rs 300 crore, with an option to upsize up to Rs 400 crore.

The floor price for the issue has been fixed as Rs 425.19, which is a 5.5 percent discount to Thursday's closing price for the stock. On its part, the company can also offer a 5 percent discount on the floor price set for the issue.

Orchid Pharma's board had approved raising Rs 500 crore through a QIP issue in December last year.

The company's board will meet again on June 27 to determine the issue price of the QIP along with deciding on any discount to be given to the investors who will be issued the shares.

A QIP issue allows an Indian-listed company to raise capital from the domestic markets from select institutional investors without having to submit any pre-issue filings to the market regulator.

While the company has not specified what it plans on doing with the proceeds, it will enable the promoters - Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd. to dilute some stake in the company to comply with minimum public shareholding norms. As of the March quarter, Dhanuka Laboratories held 89.96 percent stake in the company.

Shares of Orchid Pharma are locked in a 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 470, adding to Thursday's 4 percent advance. The stock has risen nearly 30 percent on a year-to-date basis.