Orchid Pharma launches QIP to raise funds - Floor price fixed at Rs 425

Sources have also told CNBC-TV18 that the indicative issue price is likely to be Rs 403.93 per share, which will be a 10.6 percent discount to the stock's closing price on Thursday.

Drugmaker Orchid Pharma Ltd. launched a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue on Thursday night in order to raise funds. Sources have told CNBC-TV18 that the base size for the issue is approximately Rs 300 crore, with an option to upsize up to Rs 400 crore.

The floor price for the issue has been fixed as Rs 425.19, which is a 5.5 percent discount to Thursday's closing price for the stock. On its part, the company can also offer a 5 percent discount on the floor price set for the issue.

Orchid Pharma's board had approved raising Rs 500 crore through a QIP issue in December last year.