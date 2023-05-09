Oracle Financial Shares were down 7% on Tuesday, but they were not down 7%

Stock prices usually tend to decline by the dividend amount on the ex-dividend date.

Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. declined over 7 percent on Tuesday but the fall cannot be quantified in absolute terms.

The stock declined by Rs 272 on Tuesday but in reality, it was down only by Rs 47.

The reason behind this is that the stock traded ex-dividend from today's trading session. OFSS board had announced an interim dividend of Rs 225 per share on April 26. It had fixed the record date for the same as May 9.

The dividend will be paid on or before May 25 to eligible shareholders.

Shares had hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,725 during Monday's trading session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (OFSSL) provides products and services to the financial services industry and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Oracle Corporation.

The company reported a 15 percent year-on-year growth in its consolidated revenue to Rs 1,471 crore for the quarter ending March 2023. Its operating income grew 18 percent year-on-year to Rs 625 crore in the quarter under review while the net income stood at Rs 479 crore, down 0.5 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago.