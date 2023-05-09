Oracle Financial Shares were down 7% on Tuesday, but they were not down 7%

Stock prices usually tend to decline by the dividend amount on the ex-dividend date.
Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. declined over 7 percent on Tuesday but the fall cannot be quantified in absolute terms.
Shares had hit a 52-week high of Rs 3,725 during Monday's trading session.
Stock prices usually tend to decline by the dividend amount on the ex-dividend date.
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (OFSSL) provides products and services to the financial services industry and is a majority-owned subsidiary of Oracle Corporation.
The company reported a 15 percent year-on-year growth in its consolidated revenue to Rs 1,471 crore for the quarter ending March 2023. Its operating income grew 18 percent year-on-year to Rs 625 crore in the quarter under review while the net income stood at Rs 479 crore, down 0.5 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago.
Shares of OFSS appear to be down over 7 percent on the screen, but in absolute terms, it is down just over 1 percent.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Realty Realm: NoBroker CEO Agarwal's tips on real estate investments — primary vs resale
May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest: Here's how the waterfall mechanism of IBC ousts priority for workers’ dues
May 9, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Campaign ends, Karnataka set for mega vote battle on May 10
May 8, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read
Coach Soch: Here's why HSBC shareholders rejected the Chinese call to split it
May 8, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read