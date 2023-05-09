English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsOracle Financial Shares were down 7% on Tuesday, but they were not down 7%

Oracle Financial Shares were down 7% on Tuesday, but they were not down 7%

Oracle Financial Shares were down 7% on Tuesday, but they were not down 7%
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 9, 2023 3:40:07 PM IST (Updated)

Stock prices usually tend to decline by the dividend amount on the ex-dividend date.

Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. declined over 7 percent on Tuesday but the fall cannot be quantified in absolute terms.

Live Tv

Loading...
The stock declined by Rs 272 on Tuesday but in reality, it was down only by Rs 47.

The reason behind this is that the stock traded ex-dividend from today's trading session. OFSS board had announced an interim dividend of Rs 225 per share on April 26. It had fixed the record date for the same as May 9.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X