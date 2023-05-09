Oracle Financial Shares were down 7% on Tuesday, but they were not down 7%

Stock prices usually tend to decline by the dividend amount on the ex-dividend date.

Shares of Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. declined over 7 percent on Tuesday but the fall cannot be quantified in absolute terms.

The stock declined by Rs 272 on Tuesday but in reality, it was down only by Rs 47.

The reason behind this is that the stock traded ex-dividend from today's trading session. OFSS board had announced an interim dividend of Rs 225 per share on April 26. It had fixed the record date for the same as May 9.