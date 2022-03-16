Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday with Nifty above 16,900 amid positive global cues buoyed by easing oil and commodity prices supporting global market recovery. Investor focus will remain on US Federal Reserve's policy outcome later today.

At 9:15 am, the 30-scrip Sensex opened at 56,555.33 points, up 778.48 points or 1.40 percent higher. While the Nifty opened at 1 6,900.10, up 237. 10 points or 1.42 percent higher.

HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Maruti, ICICI Bank, Bajaj twins and Wipro were the top gainers leading the upmove on Sensex. Tata Motors was the additional gainer on Nifty. Sun Pharma, Cipla, and ONGC were among the major losers on the indices.

The broader markets were also in green, with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices trading up to 1.4 percent higher.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Bank was trading over 2 percent higher. Auto, IT, PSU Bank, Realty, Consumer Durables were all trading over 1 percent higher. India VIX - the fear gauge slipped in the red.

Investors are also keeping a keen eye on the current Russia-Ukraine talks, which have yet to yield any significant results.

While the two sides will continue their discussions today, US President Joe Biden is expected to attend NATO and EU summits in Brussels next week, according to sources. This comes after Russia placed sanctions on Biden and other US officials on Tuesday, prohibiting them from entering the country.

Oil prices rose early on Wednesday, bouncing back after earlier falling more than $1 a barrel, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues to dominate volatile trading with ceasefire talks the latest market trigger.

Brent futures were up 83 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $100.74 a barrel at 0120 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 58 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $97.02 a barrel.

Global Stocks

Asian share markets rose on Wednesday on a rebound in battered Chinese stocks and ahead of a closely-watched meeting of the US Federal Reserve, while oil prices remained volatile as investors weighed the outcome of peace talks on Ukraine.

US stocks rallied on Tuesday and the S&P 500 ended a 3-day skid as another drop in oil prices and a softer-than-expected reading on producer prices helped ease inflation fears among investors, with the focus turning to the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy announcement.