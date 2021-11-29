Opening Bell: Market opens mixed amid Omicron concerns; IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened mixed on Monday following choppy trade in the global markets. The shares remained on edge as investors worried about what the discovery of a new coronavirus variant (Omicron) means for global economic recovery. The indices had closed almost 3 percent lower in the previous session on Friday.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.14 percent or 89 points lower at 57,028. Nifty50 index opened marginally higher at 17,055 -- up 29 points or 0.17 percent. The broader market indices were trading lower.

Bluechips leading the gains on the Nifty50 index were IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, and Dr Reddy's. Each scrip gained over 0.5-3 percent. Leading the losses were Adani Ports, UltraTech Cement, SBI Life, ONGC, and Tata Motors. Among sectors, all the indices opened in the red, except the pharma and healthcare indices.

Asian markets regained a little composure on Monday, yet traded in the red. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was trading 0.2 percent lower, but was off early lows. Likewise, Japan's Nikkei pared early losses to be down 0.5 percent.

US stock futures led a market rebound as investors prepared to wait a few weeks to see if the Omicron coronavirus variant would really derail economic recoveries and the tightening plans of some central banks. While Omicron was already as far afield as Canada and Australia, a South African doctor who had treated cases said symptoms of the virus were so far mild.

Oil prices bounced more than $3 a barrel to recoup a chunk of Friday's shellacking, while safe-haven bonds and the yen lost ground as markets latched onto hopes the new variant of concern would prove to be "mild".

Trading was erratic on Monday but there were signs of stabilisation as S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures added over 1 percent. Both indices suffered their sharpest fall in months on Friday.

EUROSTOXX 50 futures rallied nearly 1 percent, while FTSE futures firmed over 1 percent.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speak before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In commodity markets, oil prices bounced after suffering their largest one-day drop since April 2020 on Friday. Brent rebounded nearly 5 percent to $76.20 a barrel and US crude rose over 5 percent to $71.71.

Gold has so far found little in the way of safe-haven demand, leaving it stuck at $1,791 an ounce.

(With inputs from Reuters)