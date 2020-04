Indian equity benchmark indices opened with strong gains on Friday as investors hoped for an additional stimulus package from the Reserve Bank of India amid positive global cues.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will hold a press conference at 10 am today.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex rallied 1,054.07 points or 3.44 percent to open at 31,656.68, while the Nifty50 index opened 330.65 points or 3.68 percent higher at 9,323.45. Broader indices also supported gains, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes up 3 percent each.

All sectoral indices were trading with gains of 2-4 percent with banking stocks gaining the most. All Nifty50 stocks were trading in the green.

IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance and ICICI Bank led the gains among Nifty constituents.

