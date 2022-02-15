Opening Bell: Sensex up over 350 points, Nifty nears 16,700 amid mixed global cues

Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Tuesday with Nifty above 16,900 amid mixed global cues due to tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was up 353.58 points or 0.63 percent at 56,759.42, and the Nifty was up 103.60 points or 0.62 percent at 16,946.40. About 1295 shares have advanced, 750 shares declined, and 71 shares are unchanged.

TCS, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, Tech M, L&T, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech, Titan and HUL were the top gainers in the Sensex-30 pack while Shree Cement was the top Nifty gainer.

Cipla, Eicher Motors, BPCL, IOC, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank, down 0.3-3.7 percent were among the top losers across the two indices.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the positive territory, up 1 percent each.

Among the sectoral indices, the Nifty IT index was leading gains trading 1.4 percent higher, followed by Nifty Realty, up 0.7 percent. Other top gainer was Nifty FMCG, higher by 0.86 percent while Oil & Gas index was the sole loser.

Asian shares fell on Tuesday amid a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. The US has warned Russia of severe consequences in case its forces invade Ukraine and insisted on a diplomatic solution to the issue.

Cryptocurrencies bounced back on Tuesday even as global equity markets fell amid fears of Russian invasion of Ukraine. Bitcoin, the world's largest virtual currency in terms of market capitalisation, gained nearly 4 percent to trade at $43,609 (Rs 32,99,549) at 8:57 am (IST), according to CoinDesk data.