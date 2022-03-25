Opening Bell: Sensex up over 200 points, Nifty50 above 17,250; Motherson jumps after Boeing order

Indian equity benchmarks started Friday's session on a positive note amid a mixed trend across other Asian markets despite sharp gains in Wall Street indices overnight.

Both headline indices opened 0.4 percent higher. The 30-scrip Sensex index began the day up 206 points at 17,289 and the Nifty50 at 17,289, up 66.3 points from its previous close.

Among blue-chip stocks, UPL, Bharti Airtel, Eicher, Grasim, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance and Adani Ports -- rising between 0.7 percent and 1.1 percent -- were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Consumer, PowerGrid, Nestle, Titan, Coal India and HDFC Bank -- declining between 0.4 percent and 3.2 percent -- were the worst hit among the 12 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.

Reliance Industries, SBI, HDFC and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest contributors to the gain in both main indices.

(This story will be updated shortly)

Disclaimer: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.