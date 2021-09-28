Opening Bell: Sensex up over 200 points, Nifty tops 17,900 mark; Bank Nifty hits record high

Indian equity benchmarks started Tuesday's session on a positive note shrugging off weakness across Asian markets following a mixed session on Wall Street.

The S&P BSE Sensex index opened 206.4 points or 0.3 percent higher at 60,284.3 and the broader NSE Nifty50 benchmark began the day at 17,906.5, up 51.4 points or 0.3 percent from the previous close.

Among blue-chip stocks, ONGC, Coal India, SBI, HUL, Tata Motors and BPCL -- trading between 1.1 percent and 1.4 percent higher in early deals -- were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Wipro and TCS -- down between 0.4 percent and 1.2 percent -- were the worst hit among the 10 laggards in the Nifty50 universe.

The Nifty Bank index -- which tracks stocks of 12 major lenders in the country -- surpassed the 38,355.2 mark to a new record high of 38,377.3.