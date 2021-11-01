Opening Bell: Sensex up 500 points, Nifty trades in green amid positive global cues; Airtel, Axis Bank top gainers

Dalal Street got off to a good start on Monday on the back of positive global cues, reduction in crude oil prices, and the ongoing earnings season.

At 9:15 am, the BSE Sensex opened at 59,821, up 514 points or 0.87 percent, while the Nifty50 was up 144 points at 17,815 levels.

Leading the gains were Bharti Airtel, up three percent along with Axis Bank, Titan, Tech M, and Tata Steel.

Meanwhile, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indexes were up 0.89 percent and 0.92 percent, respectively, in the broader markets.

Realty, Metal and IT index gained 1-3 percent. Nifty metal index added over 2 percent led by the SAIL, NALCO, Hindustan Copper.

IPO investors are in for a busy week. Nykaa' IPO will close today while three new public issues will open for subscription.

Policybazaar, SJS Enterprises, and Sigachi Industries are the three new IPOs opening for subscription today and will close on Wednesday.

Equities in other Asian markets began the week on a weak note, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan down half a percent in early deals. Japan's Nikkei 225 index surged 2.2 percent.

Singapore's Straits Times was up 0.7 percent and South Korea's KOSPI up 0.4 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.4 percent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 1.3 percent.

Oil prices declined with the benchmark Brent futures quoting just above $83 a barrel. China said it released reserves of gasoline and diesel to boost supply while investors unwound long positions ahead of an OPEC+ meeting on November 4.

The dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies on Monday. The dollar index was last seen trading up 0.1 percent at 94.192 early on Monday.