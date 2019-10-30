Market
Opening Bell: Sensex up 170 points; Nifty above 11,800; Zee Entertainment top gainer
Updated : October 30, 2019 09:33 AM IST
Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday for the second consecutive day led by the gains in PSU banks and IT stocks.
At 9:15 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex opened with 179 points or 0.45 percent at 40,010.84 while the Nifty50 index opened 57.20 points or 0.49 percent higher at 11,844.05.
