Asian shares edge up to three-month high, dollar marks time before Fed
Oil holds steady as Russia reaffirms commitment to output cuts
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
Opening Bell: Sensex up 170 points; Nifty above 11,800; Zee Entertainment top gainer

Updated : October 30, 2019 09:33 AM IST

Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday for the second consecutive day led by the gains in PSU banks and IT stocks.
At 9:15 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex opened with 179 points or 0.45 percent at 40,010.84 while the Nifty50 index opened 57.20 points or 0.49 percent higher at 11,844.05.
Opening Bell: Sensex up 170 points; Nifty above 11,800; Zee Entertainment top gainer
