Opening Bell: Sensex trades over 100 points higher, Nifty nears 11,950; banks, auto stocks rise

Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, following global markets, which rose after the US Federal Reserve held its interest rates steady and signaled borrowing costs will not change anytime soon.

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 127 points higher at 40,540 and the Nifty50 was trading 35 points higher at 11,945. Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices were also up 0.3 percent each.

Domestic investors also await the inflation data which will be released later in the day. The November CPI is expected to come in at around 5.17 percent versus 4.62 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis.

YES Bank, Vedanta, Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Bharti Airtel, Zee, Infosys, Wipro, and HDFC led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty Media, were trading in the green in the opening trade. Nifty PSU Bank rose the most, up 0.8 percent, while Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Metal were up 0.5 percent each. Nifty Realty also rose 0.7 percent and Nifty FMCG gained 0.4 percent. However, Nifty Media fell 0.3 percent in opening deals.

Asian stocks rose on Thursday to the highest in a month after the Federal Reserve signalled rate settings were likely to remain accommodative, but the imminent UK election and a deadline for Sino-US trade talks kept investors cautious.