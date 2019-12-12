#CAB#GDP#Maharashtra
Opening Bell: Sensex trades over 100 points higher, Nifty nears 11,950; banks, auto stocks rise

Updated : December 12, 2019 09:36 AM IST

At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 127 points higher at 40,540 and the Nifty50 was trading 35 points higher at 11,945.
Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices were also up 0.3 percent each.
Yes Bank, Vedanta, Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, and Tata Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Bharti Airtel, Zee, Infosys, Wipro, and HDFC led the losses.
