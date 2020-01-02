Market
Opening Bell: Sensex trades over 100 points higher, Nifty above 12,200; metal stocks gain
Updated : January 02, 2020 09:41 AM IST
Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, following gains in Asian peers amid positive global cues.
At 9:18 am, the Sensex was up 102 points, trading at 41,408, while the Nifty was trading 30 points higher at 12,212.
JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Bharti Airtel, and Vedanta were the top gainers on Nifty50, while Zee, Titan, Coal India, NTPC, and UPL led the losses.
