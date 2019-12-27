Market
Opening Bell: Sensex trades over 100 points higher, Nifty above 12,160; PSU banks gain
Updated : December 27, 2019 09:46 AM IST
All sectoral indices were trading in the green except Nifty IT.
YES Bank, SBI, Zee Entertainment, Vedanta and Adani Ports were the Nifty50 top gainers.
Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Wipro, Bharti Infratel and Kotak Mahindra Bank remained the top losers.
