Opening Bell: Sensex trades over 100 points higher, Nifty above 12,160; PSU banks gain

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Friday boosted by gains coming from heavyweights and small caps. Global markets also pulled the bourses higher on optimism over the US-China trade deal.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex was trading 112.94 points or 0.27 percent higher at 41,276.70 while the Nifty50 index was trading 39.90 points or 0.33 percent higher at 12,166.45.

Broader indices opened higher, with Nifty Midcap100 up 0.45 percent and Nifty Smallcap100 up 0.52 percent.

All sectoral indices were trading in the green except Nifty IT. Nifty PSU Bank rose 1.78 percent on the back of gains in SBI, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank and others.

YES Bank, SBI, Zee Entertainment, Vedanta and Adani Ports were the Nifty50 top gainers while Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, Wipro, Bharti Infratel and Kotak Mahindra Bank remained the top losers.

Shares of Allahabad Bank surged 11 percent intraday after it received a fresh capital infusion of Rs 2,153 crore from the Government of India.

Kaveri Seed's share price rallied 12 percent intraday after it submitted an open offer for buyback of 28 lakh shares at Rs 700 apiece, approved by SEBI.

Meanwhile, Asian shares jumped to an 18-month high on Friday while gold and oil prices stayed buoyant in a holiday-shortened week.

