Opening Bell: Sensex trades near 36700, Nifty close to 10,850 as auto, metal shares slump
Updated : August 02, 2019 10:19 AM IST
The Sensex gave up 37,000 and was down 219 points, or 0.59 percent, to 36,798.60 in the initial trade.
The Nifty MidCap index declined 0.62 percent, while Bank Nifty was trading lower by 0.79 percent.
In Asia, Japan's Nikkei traded 2.5 percent lower at 9.48 am IST, while Hang Seng dipped 2.31 percent.
