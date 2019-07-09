Market
Opening Bell: Nifty falls below 11,500 level, Titan shares plunge 11%
Updated : July 09, 2019 09:58 AM IST
The 30-share benchmark BSE Sensex slipped 225 points, or 0.58 percent, to trade at 38,495 in initial trade.
The broader 50-share Nifty also dipped 75 points, or 0.65 percent, to trade at 11,483.
Titan fell nearly 10 percent on rating downgrade by Morgan Stanely and Credit Suisse citing expensive valuation.
