Opening Bell: Sensex trades higher, Nifty at 15,860; Tata Motors in focus

The Indian benchmark indices opened in the green on Tuesday tracking gains in the global markets. At 9:15 am, the Sensex was trading 143 points or 0.27 percent higher at 52,995. The Nifty50 index opened 36 points or 0.23 percent higher at 15,860.

Broader markets outperformed the indices as mid-caps rose half a percent and small-caps rose nearly a percent.

SBI Life, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, Divi's Labs were the top gainers in the opening session, while JSW Steel, Wipro, Reliance, SBI, and BPCL led the losses.

All the sectoral indices opened higher in the morning session with Nifty Metals leading the rally at 1.18 percent. Financials, media, and realty indices surged half a percent.

Globally, Asian equity markets rose cautiously Tuesday, after touching year to date lows the day before, with traders keeping at least half an eye on the United States where major companies report earnings and the Federal Reserve meets on policy this week.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.26 percent after touching its lowest level since mid-December on Monday. The index was weighed down by big Chinese stocks.

All three major indices on the Wall Street eked out record closing highs for a second straight session on Monday. But S&P 500 futures dropped 0.14 percent.

Gold was slightly higher, with spot gold trading at $1797.2791 per ounce. Meanwhile, the US crude ticked up 0.1 percent to $71.98 a barrel.

Further, Bitcoin dropped below $37,000 from a Monday peak of $40,581 after Amazon denied the reports saying it was preparing to accept cryptocurrencies.

