The Indian equity benchmark indices opened at record high levels on Monday led by gains in metals, banks and auto stocks amid positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.25 percent, or 131.33 points higher at 52,231.38, while the Nifty50 index opened at 15,725.10, up 54.85 points, or 0.35 percent.

However, soon, the indices pared gains to turn flat.

Broader markets traded higher with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.86 percent and 0.64 percent, respectively.

Barring financial services, all other sectoral indices were trading in the green with the Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Realty and Nifty IT gaining the most.

Tata Motors, Coal India, ONGC, Grasim Industries and Tata Steel were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, HUL and TCS were the top losers.

Meanwhile, Asian shares turned lower on Monday as relief over the benign U.S. jobs report was chilled by caution ahead of key inflation data later this week, while a coronavirus outbreak in Taiwan took a toll on chip manufacturers.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3% and risked the fourth session of losses. Japan's Nikkei edged up 0.2% and touched its highest in almost a month.