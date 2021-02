The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday, led by relatively positive global cues. Meanwhile, the rise in metal, pharma, auto and banking sectors also lifted the sentiment.

At 9:20 am, the Sensex traded 195 points higher at 49,946, while the Nifty50 index was at 14,761, up 54 points.

Broader markets supported gains with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices rising over 0.5 percent each.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green, except Nifty IT. The gains were led by Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty, Nifty PSU Bank, and Nifty Pharma.

Coal India, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, ONGC, and IOC led the gains among Nifty50 constituents, while UPL, GAIL, TCS, Infosys, and Maruti were the top index losers.

Shares of Stovekraft traded over 7 percent higher in the pre-opening session, while Tata Consumer Products was up 3 percent.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks opened lower on Tuesday as concerns about rising interest rates and rich equity valuations and following a downdraft in US and European overnight trading, Reuters reported. While a late burst of buying erased some losses on Wall Street, Asian indices traded in the red.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5 percent and South Korea's Kospi declined 0.4 percent in early trading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures were down 0.37 percent.