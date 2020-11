The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday led by buying across the board amid positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.38 percent, or 166.41 points, higher at 43,444.06, while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,680.60, up 49.50 points, or 0.39 percent.

Broader markets rose with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices trading 0.54 percent and 0.77 percent higher, respectively.

All the sectoral indices were trading in the green led by Nifty Pharma, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Auto, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services.

Cipla, GAIL India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra and Divi's Labs were the top Nifty50 gainers while IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank and PowerGrid Corporation were the top losers.

Globally, stock markets gained on Wednesday, as news of a working COVID-19 vaccine seemed to inoculate investors against worry about surging infections in Europe and the United States, while the kiwi rose as traders thought the central bank sounded upbeat.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent and Japan's Nikkei rose 1 percent, although most of the action was switching between sectors within markets, as investors shift from coronavirus winners into some of the hardest hit sectors.