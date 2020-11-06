Opening Bell: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 12,150; RIL in focus

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Friday led by gains in auto, FMCG and pharma stocks amid mixed global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.24 percent, or 98.60 points, higher at 41,438.76, while the Nifty50 index opened at 12,156.65, up 36.35 points, or 0.30 percent.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices trading 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent higher, respectively.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Media, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty witnessed buying while Nifty Metal and Nifty Private Bank were trading in the red in the early morning session.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, NTPC, Eicher Motors and SBI were the Nifty50 top gainers, while Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, GAIL India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and PowerGrid Corporation were the top losers.

Shares of Reliance Industries gained over 2 percent after it announced that Public Investment Fund (PIF) will invest Rs 9,555 crore in Reliance Retail Venture for 2.04 percent stake.

Globally, a gauge of Asian shares rallied to a near three-year peak while the dollar stayed sluggish and U.S. bond yields slipped on Friday in anticipation that a divided U.S. legislature would limit major policy changes and keep the status quo on economic policies.

Japan's Nikkei average rose 0.7 percent to almost its best level in 30 years while MSCI's broadest gauge of Asian Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 percent.