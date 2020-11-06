Market Opening Bell: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 12,150; RIL in focus Updated : November 06, 2020 09:37 AM IST Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices trading 0.7 percent and 0.4 percent higher, respectively. Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Auto, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Media, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty witnessed buying. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.