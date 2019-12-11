Market
Opening Bell: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 11,880; YES Bank falls
Updated : December 11, 2019 09:43 AM IST
At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 76 points higher at 40,316 and the Nifty50 was trading 25 points higher at 11,882.
Bharti Infratel, Zee, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Motors were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index.
All sectoral indices, except Nifty PSU Bank, were trading in the green in the opening trade.
