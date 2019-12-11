Opening Bell: Sensex trades higher, Nifty above 11,880; YES Bank falls

The Indian market opened marginally higher on Wednesday ahead of the inflation data, and the US Fed policy. At 9:17 am, the BSE Sensex was trading 76 points higher at 40,316 and the Nifty50 was trading 25 points higher at 11,882.

The Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady, with investors instead focused on any change to the central bank’s view of the economy and its 2 percent growth forecast for next year.

The global markets remained flatlined as investors awaited the Fed policy and no concrete details came on the US-China trade deal.

In the domestic market, Bharti Infratel, Zee, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, and Tata Motors were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Yes Bank, SBI, UPL, RIL, and Wipro led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except Nifty PSU Bank, were trading in the green in the opening trade. Nifty Media and Nifty Metal rose over 0.6 percent each, while Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty were up 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. Nifty Bank was flat, up 0.13 percent and Nifty Auto and Nifty IT gained 0.25 percent each.