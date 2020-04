The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday tracking positive trends in Asian peers amid a rebound in crude oil prices.

At 9:25 am, the Sensex traded 95.94 points or 0.31 percent higher at 31,475.49, while the Nifty50 index gained 24.65 points or 0.27 percent to trade at 9,211.95.

All the sectoral indices were trading higher led by Nifty Media, Nifty Metals, Nifty Pharma, Nifty IT and Nifty Realty.

Broader indices also supported gains, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes up 1.7 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, ONGC, Britannia Industries, UPL and ICICI bank led gains among Nifty constituents while Titan Company, M&M, Maruti Suzuki, PowerGrid Corporation and Shree Cement were the top losers.

Meanwhile, in Asia, stock markets rose on Thursday as the combination of a rebound in crude prices from historic lows and the promise of more US government aid to cushion the coronavirus-ravaged economy helped calm nervous markets.

