Opening Bell: Sensex tops 60,000 mark, Nifty eyes 18,000 led by financial, IT shares

Indian equity benchmarks began Friday's session on a strong note tracking positive global cues. Gains across sectors, led by financial, IT and oil & gas shares, pushed the headline indices higher.

Both indices trimmed initial gains after a strong start. The 30-scrip index opened with a gain of 328.4 points at 60,248 and the broader benchmark began the day at 17,977.6, up 104 points.

At 9:24 am, the Sensex was up 250.6 points or 0.4 percent at 60,170.3 and the broader Nifty50 benchmark at 17,961.4, up 87.8 points or 0.5 percent from its previous close.

Hindalco, HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys and Wipro were among the top blue-chip gainers, up between one percent and 2.3 percent. On the other hand, Tata Motors, Power Grid and Divi's -- down between 0.2 percent and 0.6 percent -- were among the five laggards in the Nifty50 pack.

Tata Steel shares rose more than three percent a day after the Tata group steelmaker posted a strong set of quarterly numbers.

Broader markets strengthened, aiding investors' sentiment, with the Nifty Midcap 100 up 0.5 percent in early deals. Its smallcap counterpart was up 0.2 percent.