  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty opens above 14,600 ahead of RBI Governor's address

Updated : May 05, 2021 09:32:05 IST

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled speech at 10 am today.
Broader markets supported the gains, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.9 percent each.
Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty opens above 14,600 ahead of RBI Governor's address
Published : May 05, 2021 09:32 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

COVID-19: Over 400 drive in, get vaccine jabs on day 1 in Mumbai

COVID-19: Over 400 drive in, get vaccine jabs on day 1 in Mumbai

UK-India announce 1 billion pound bilateral trade and investment deal; experts decode its impact

UK-India announce 1 billion pound bilateral trade and investment deal; experts decode its impact

Adani Ports Q4 results: Consolidated net profit zooms 285% at Rs 1,288 crore

Adani Ports Q4 results: Consolidated net profit zooms 285% at Rs 1,288 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement