Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty opens above 14,600 ahead of RBI Governor's address

Indian shares rebounded on Wednesday as investors await announcements from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das's press briefing at 10 am.

At 9:15 am, the benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex opened 0.65 percent, or 315.61 points, higher at 48,569.12, while the broader 50-share NSE Nifty50 index opened at 14,604.15, up 107.65 points, or 0.74 percent.

Broader markets supported the gains, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.9 percent each.

The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled speech at 10 am today. The address comes in amid the raging second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

Experts believe that amid rising coronavirus numbers and lockdown in many states, the RBI governor may announce relief measures like loan moratorium extension, one-time loan restructuring for small borrowers, additional liquidity relief, among others.

All the sectoral indices traded in the green led by Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto.

On the Nifty50, ONGC, UPL, IOC, Hindalco Industries and Axis Bank were the top gainers, while Adani Ports & SEZ, HDFC and Nestle India were the only ones to trade in the red.

Meanwhile, Asian shares risked falling for a fourth straight session on Wednesday as sentiment took a knock from a selloff in large-cap Wall Street tech darlings, combined with talk of rising US interest rates.

Holidays in Japan, China and South Korea limited the early reaction, leaving MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dithered on either side of flat.