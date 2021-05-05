Opening Bell: Sensex jumps over 300 points, Nifty opens above 14,600 ahead of RBI Governor's address Updated : May 05, 2021 09:32:05 IST The RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das will make an unscheduled speech at 10 am today. Broader markets supported the gains, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 0.9 percent each. Published : May 05, 2021 09:32 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply