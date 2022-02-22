Opening Bell: Sensex tanks over 900 points, Nifty below 17k amid rising Russia-Ukraine crisis; all sectors in red

Indian equity benchmark indices opened gap-down on Tuesday tracking weak global markets amid rising Russia-Ukraine tensions.

The Sensex was down 984.56 points or 1.71 percent at 56,699.03, and the Nifty was down 281.20 points or 1.63 percent at 16,925.50. About 254 shares have advanced, 1,932 shares declined, and 48 shares are unchanged.

All the 30 Sensex constituents were in the negative territory. Losses were led by Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, TCS, L&T, IndusInd Bank, HDFC twins, Bajaj Finserv, whose stock were down 2-3 percent.

ONGC was the only gainer on the Nifty, up 1.3 percent. ONGC has been steadily rising as crude oil prices have risen in response to the increasing Russia-Ukraine crisis. UPL was another major loser on Nifty.

The broader markets were also in the red, with the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indexes down as much as 2 percent. The market breadth was entirely negative, with roughly 2400 equities on the NSE trading in the red and barely 155 in the green.

The India VIX index - also known as the fear index - rose 19 percent to beyond 27 levels.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees to recognise the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as independent, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres voiced great concerns over Russia's decision.

Guterres said Moscow's decision is a violation" of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations.

Meanwhile, the escalation of tensions along the Ukraine-Russia border is a matter of deep concern, said India's Permanent Representative to UN TS Tirumurti.

“India calls for restraint on all sides, immediate priority is de-escalation. We cannot afford a military escalation and are convinced that this issue can only be resolved diplomatically,” said Tirumurti.