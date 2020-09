The Indian equity benchmark indices opened sharply lower on Friday following weakness in Asian peers after an overnight selloff in US stock markets.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 1.71 percent, or 665.95 points, lower at 38,325.00, while the Nifty50 index opened at 11,354.40, down 173.05 points, or 1.50 percent.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 also succumbed to selling pressure as they declined 2.1 and 1.7 percent, respectively.

Selling was witnessed across the board with Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services falling over 2 percent each.

All the Nifty50 stocks traded in the red with Hindalco Industries, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Securities being the top losers.

Globally, Asia's stock markets slipped on Friday, following the steepest Wall Street selloff since June, while safer bonds and the dollar found support as investors sought shelter, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.6 percent. Japan's Nikkei dropped 1.3 percent while markets in Sydney and Seoul fell 2 percent.