Opening Bell: Sensex tanks 600 points, Nifty holds 17,400 amid weak global cues

Indian benchmark equity indices opened gap-down on Friday with Nifty around 17,400 amid weak global cues, a day after RBI's dovish policy had calmed the markets.

At 09:15 am, the Sensex was down 636.93 points or 1.08 percent at 58,289.10, and the Nifty was down 194.10 points or 1.10 percent at 17,411.70. About 547 shares have advanced, 1,426 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.

While Infosys, Hero MotoCorp, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and HDFC were among major losers on the Nifty, while Divis Labs gained.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices were also in the red territory, down 0.77 and 0.9 percent, respectively.

Sectorally, the Nifty IT index was the weakest, trading 2.4 percent lower. Nifty Bank and Financial Services were the next top losers along with Pharma, Realty and Consumer Durables. No index was in the green zone.