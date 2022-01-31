Opening Bell: Sensex surges over 600 points, Nifty holds 17,300 ahead of Economic Survey 2022

Ahead of the Economic Survey Indian benchmark indices opened on a higher note on Monday with the Nifty above 17,300 amid positive global markets and on the back of broad-based buying.

At 09:16 am, the Sensex was up 662.75 points or 1.16 percent at 57,862.98, and the Nifty was up 199.50 points or 1.17 percent at 17,301.50. About 1736 shares have advanced, 439 shares declined, and 107 shares are unchanged.

ONGC, Wipro, Britannia Industries, Infosys and Bajaj Finance were among major gainers on the Nifty, while Larsen and Toubro and NTPC were among major losers.

Asian Paints, Infosys, Wipro, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, Bajaj twins, Infosys, Ultratech Cement, and Dr Reddy's were among the top gainers on Sensex, up between 1.5-3 percent. IndusInd Bank, L&T, Coal India and NTPC were among the losers.

Among the broader markets, the BSE Midcap and SmallCap indices were in the green, up 1.3 and 1.4 percent. All Nifty indices were in the green, led by Nifty Realty and IT indices, up over 2 percent each.

Auto, PSU banks, Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas indices were all up 1 percent each.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Parliament today, the first day of the Budget Session. The Parliament session will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind's address followed by the Union Finance Ministry presenting the single volume Economic Survey.

The Economic Survey for 2021-22 is expected to have only one volume due to the absence of a full-time chief economic advisor (CEA).