Opening Bell: Sensex surges over 250 points, Nifty above 11,150; banks, metals lead

Updated : August 05, 2020 09:47 AM IST

Gains in index heavyweights such as Reliance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel among others lifted Nifty above the 11,150 level.
Broader markets supported rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1 percent each.
