Opening Bell: Sensex surges over 250 points, Nifty above 11,150; banks, metals lead

The Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Wednesday led by buying across the board on firm global cues. Gains in index heavyweights such as Reliance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel among others lifted Nifty above 11,150 level.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.54 percent, or 204.45 points, higher at 37,892.36, while the Nifty50 index gained 60.50 points or 0.55 percent to open at 11,155.75.

Broader markets supported rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1 percent each.

Among sectoral indices, the Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Metal, Nifty IT and Nifty Auto indices saw most gains rising over 1 percent each followed by Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Media and Nifty Realty.

Bharti Infratel, Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, IndusInd Bank and Reliance Industries led the gains among Nifty50 constituents while PowerGrid Corporation, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Nestle India, HUL and Dr Reddy's Labs were the top index losers.

Axis Bank shares gained over 2 percent after the bank set a floor price of Rs 442.19 per equity share for its proposed Rs 15,000 crore qualified institutional placement (QIP).

Shares of Tata Consumer Products rose over 2 percent after the company’s net profit in Q1FY21 rose 88.6 percent to Rs 327.5 crore from Rs 173.7 crore while revenue increased 13.4 percent to Rs 2,713.9 crore from Rs 2,392.4 crore, YoY.