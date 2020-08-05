Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges over 250 points, Nifty above 11,150; banks, metals lead Updated : August 05, 2020 09:47 AM IST Gains in index heavyweights such as Reliance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel among others lifted Nifty above the 11,150 level. Broader markets supported rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices up 1 percent each. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply