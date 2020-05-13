Opening Bell: Sensex surges 1,400 points, Nifty opens above 9,500 as market cheers economic package

Indian equity benchmark indices opened sharply higher on Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a comprehensive economic package of Rs 20 lakh crore to push self-reliance and boost economy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The package includes measures already announced by the union finance minister and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and amounts to about 10 percent of the country’s GDP, Modi said.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex surged 1,470.75 points, or 4.69 percent, to open at 32,841.87, while the Nifty50 jumped 387.65 points, or 4.22 percent, to 9,584.20.

“The new measures are expected to include tax relief for SMEs, a boost to manufacturing and incentives to attract investment. India will need a less ambivalent policy, one which opens the economy to trade and foreign investment,” CLSA said.

All the sectoral indices were trading with 1-5 percent gains led by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metals and Nifty Realty.

Broader indices Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes also rallied over 2 percent each.

Vedanta, ICICI Bank, NTPC, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki led the gains among Nifty50 constituents, while Nestle India, TCS and Wipro were top index losers.

