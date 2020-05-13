Market Opening Bell: Sensex surges 1,400 points, Nifty opens above 9,500 as market cheers economic package Updated : May 13, 2020 09:30 AM IST All the sectoral indices were trading with 1-5 percent gains led by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Financial Services, Nifty Auto, Nifty Metals and Nifty Realty. Broader indices Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indexes also rallied over 2 percent each. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365