Indian equity benchmark indices opened higher on Thursday led by gains in banking and pharma stocks amid positive global cues.

At 9:15 am, the Sensex opened 0.41 percent, or 200.23 points, higher at 48,877.78, while the Nifty50 index opened at 14,668.35, up 0.50 points, or 0.35 percent.

Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices supported the market gains.

Cipla, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, Hindalco Industries and SBI were the top Nifty50 gainers.

Shares of Tata Steel gained over 2 percent after the company posted consolidated profit of Rs 6,644.1 crore in Q4FY21 as against a loss of Rs 1,481.3 crore, YoY. Consolidated revenue from operations rose 38.8 percent to Rs 49,977.4 crore from Rs 36,009.4 crore, YoY.

IDBI Bank shares jumped 10 percent after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) granted approval for strategic disinvestment of the bank.

Meanwhile, Asian shares rose on Thursday and commodity prices held near multi-year highs as investors switched to cyclicals amid hopes of a strong economic recovery, while the Australian dollar fell after China said it would end economic dialogue with Canberra, said a Reuters report.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.25 percent, and Japan's Nikkei jumped 1.8 percent as it reopened after a five-day holiday.